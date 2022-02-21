Britney Spears has reached a book deal with publisher Simon and Schuster for a tell-all memoir. The deal is worth up to $15 million, according to The New York Post.

The deal ends a reported bidding war between multiple publishers. An insider told the Post that the deal for the star-crossed, tabloid favorite pop star is one of the biggest of all time, matching the agreement former President Bill Clinton reached for his 2001 book, “My Life.”

The book appears to be a response to the one Ms. Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn released in January. In her book, titled “Things I Should’ve Said,” Jamie Lynn describes a scene where Britney and Jamie Lynn were locked in the same room, with Britney wielding a knife.

Britney Spears emphatically denied the allegations on Twitter.

Jamie Lynn claimed on “Good Morning America” last month that she was only trying to help her sister.

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so,” Jamie Lynn said. “I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

