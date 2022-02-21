Authorities are planning to reinstall fencing around the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Biden’s first State of the Union address, according to Fox News.

U.S. Capitol Police are preparing for truckers to make their way to Washington to protest mask and vaccine mandates, Fox reported.

The truckers aim to mimic the so-called Freedom Convoy in Canada, which has been demonstrating and blocking roads for weeks. Protesters calling themselves “The People’s Convoy” are expected to leave Wednesday from Barstow, California.

“The Canadian convoy was pretty organic when it happened,” the group’s organizer, Maureen Steele, told Newsweek. “Ours, they had a month’s notice, so our concern is disruptive groups coming in. We’re trying to just prepare for counter-protests and to take safety precautions for that.”

“The nature of the mandates is uncertain and we expect the tyranny to increase one way or another and our beloved truckers are the brave group of men and women that can collectively bring the change this country needs to prosperity so they need all the support they can get,” convoy organizers wrote on Facebook.

The U.S. loosening mask and vaccine mandates don’t appear to be having any effect.

“As with any demonstration, the USCP will facilitate lawful First Amendment activity. The USCP is closely coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including DC’s Metropolitan Police Department, the United States Park Police, the United States Secret Service and other allied agencies to include the DC National Guard,” the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement.

Despite the reports, the Capitol Police say a final decision on the fencing hasn’t been made.

“The United States Capitol Police and the United States Secret Service have been closely working together to plan for the upcoming State of the Union,” the Capitol Police said. “The temporary inner-perimeter fence is part of those ongoing discussions and remains an option, however at this time no decision has been made.”

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.