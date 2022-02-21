The suspect in a robbery on a Chicago train was turned in to police after his mother recognized him in the press coverage of the incident, according to CBS Chicago.

Zion Brown, 18, is charged with armed robbery and accused of holding up a Metra train conductor at gunpoint and taking $100 on Feb. 15.

Mr. Brown said in court that he committed the crime because he was hungry and needed something to eat. He has no criminal history and revealed in court that the weapon used during the robbery was a BB gun.

Mr. Brown is being held without bail. His next court hearing is scheduled for March 4.

