Two of the Metro’s main Twitter accounts were hacked Monday morning, changing the @WMATA handle to “Blueface Da Bus” and posting explicit tweets.

The posts have been deleted as of Monday afternoon.

“We are aware that Metro’s Twitter accounts @WMATA @MetrorailInfo were hacked and obscene posts were made that do not represent Metro’s organization or culture,” Metro media relations manager Sherri Ly told WDVM. “The posts will be removed, and our accounts will be secured. We are working to understand who may be responsible for this breach.”

