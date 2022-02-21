The Department of Defense on Monday identified an Air Force member who died last week while his unit was deployed to Niger.

Staff Sgt. Dennis F. Melton, 27, died Feb. 18, 2022, in what authorities said was a “non-combat related incident” at a Nigerian Air Base in Niamey. He was assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base in central South Carolina.

Units assigned to Nigerian Air Base 101 support U.S. forces in Niger and conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions using remotely piloted aircraft. It is one of two Nigerian bases housing American troops on deployment to the country, Air Force officials said.

Staff Sgt. Melton’s death remains under investigation, Pentagon officials said Monday.

