Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is scheduled to speak this week at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, as he seeks a comeback from scandal.

Mr. Greitens, who is running for Missouri’s open Senate seat, will deliver remarks on Friday, along with GOP Senate candidates Josh Mandel of Ohio and Adam Laxalt of Nevada, a former state attorney general.

Mr. Greitens resigned as Missouri’s governor in 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance crimes. Among the allegations, Mr. Greitens was accused by his hairstylist of taking her to his basement, blindfolding her, binding her hands, and forcing her into performing oral sex.

Mr. Greitens’ accuser also said he took nude photos of her and threatened to leak them if she had told anyone about the incident, in addition to alleging that he slapped her and called her degrading names.

Mr. Greitens later confirmed he had an extramarital affair, but denied the accusations that he had been violent or blackmailed anyone.

Since then, Mr. Greitens has rebranded himself as a leading pro-Trump candidate in a crowded primary field.

Along with Mr. Greitens, Reps. Billy Long, Vicki Hartzler, and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt are running for the seat to replace retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt.

Democrats in the race include Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and former state Sen. Scott Sifton.

CPAC is scheduled to begin on Thursday with marquee speakers including former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.