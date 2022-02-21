Kyle Rittenhouse will be taking major media and entertainment figures to court.

The teenager who killed two rioters in self-defense and who falsely was labeled a White supremacist announced the Media Accountability Project on Monday evening.

In an appearance on Fox News Channel, Mr. Rittenhouse named some names of his likely targets and vowed repeatedly to hold them “accountable.”

“We are looking at quite a few politicians, celebrities, athletes, Whoopi Goldberg is on the list. She called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that, and there’s others,” he told host Tucker Carlson.

He also said Cenk Uygur from the Young Turks is on his radar, but parried Mr. Carlson’s suggestions of other named targets.

But last year, he said President Biden committed “actual malice” by likening him with white supremacists and called it “defaming my character for him to say something like that.”

A Wisconsin jury last year acquitted Mr. Rittenhouse of all charges, ranging from murder to recklessly endangerment.

“My trial exposed a deep corruption in our media that cannot go unanswered. Their blatant lies, defamation, and propaganda were malicious attempts to tear our nation apart and destroy my life — and I am committed to holding them accountable,” he said after his acquittal.

The Project’s website opens with a video and a quote from Malcolm X and a video that starts with Mr. Rittenhouse reading the same quote: “The media’s the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power.”

Mr. Rittenhouse told the Washington Examiner that the Project “is the official fundraising vehicle for holding the worst offenders in our activist media accountable in court. In the long term, I want to provide a platform for independent journalists who are actually committed to the truth, but for right now, accountability is priority No. 1.”

