Maryland homeschoolers concerned about government overreach are fighting a proposal in the state legislature that would create an advisory council to “gather information” on them.

Dan Beasley, an attorney for the Homeschool Legal Defense Association that represents 1,500 member families in Maryland, will testify March 3 on their behalf at a hearing about the bill, H.B. 832.

“The creation of a homeschool advisory council in the Maryland Department of Education is unnecessary and presents a threat to liberty,” Mr. Beasley said. “Homeschooling is a grassroots movement that has thrived because parents are empowered with freedom to provide a custom-tailored education for their children.”

The bill would establish the Maryland Homeschool Advisory Council in the State Department of Education “to gather information on the needs of homeschool parents and homeschool umbrella schools and advise the State Superintendent of Schools, the State Board of Education, the General Assembly, and the Governor on matters relating to homeschooling; and generally relating to the Maryland Homeschool Advisory Council.”

Delegate Sheila Ruth, a Democrat who represents Baltimore County, introduced H.B. 832 in the Democrat-controlled Maryland House of Delegates on Feb. 3.

Ms. Ruth did not respond Monday to a request for comment. But in a document responding to questions about the bill posted on her website, she stresses that the council would have no oversight authority over homeschooling parents.

“It would simply act as a liaison between the homeschool community and the Maryland State Department of Education,” Ms. Ruth says in the statement. “It would not put any requirements on homeschool parents. You would still be free to educate your children as you currently are, according to your personal beliefs and homeschooling methods.”

The delegate adds that she plans to change the phrase “gather information” to “conduct surveys” in the bill, heading off any privacy concerns.

Surveys will primarily seek to identify whether homeschooled children should participate in state-sponsored athletics, qualify for scholarship requirements and offer “simple clarifying guidance” to counties about how to work with homeschoolers, she added.

But Joel Fischer, administrator of the K-12 homeschooling academy Wellspring Christian Family Schools in Sabillasville, said the state already has “broad channels” to communicate with homeschoolers that make a state advisory council unnecessary.

“Our biggest concern about Maryland’s H.B. 832 is that while it is purported to give a greater voice to the homeschooling community in Maryland, it will do just the opposite,” said Mr. Fischer, an attorney. “Maryland homeschooling families already have numerous channels to express their needs and or concerns.”

He said those channels include the local board of education homeschool liaisons in every school district, who routinely keep in touch with homeschooling families and homeschool umbrellas; numerous state and local homeschool umbrellas like Wellspring that serve diverse communities of homeschooling families; and direct access to elected officials who can voice the concerns of homeschooling constituents whenever needed.

Maryland law currently provides two main options for homeschooling: Parents may homeschool directly under the supervision of the local board of education or they enroll under the supervision of a nonpublic educational institution, including homeschool umbrellas like Wellspring.

Mr. Fischer and his wife Mikaela, a music teacher, said they have lived in Frederick for the last decade and are currently homeschooling a preschooler and kindergartener. He said parents in his group oppose the new bill because they prefer advocating for themselves rather than dealing with state officials.

“By transferring that advocacy to a primarily political, state-level entity, the voice of homeschooling families would be reduced from a broad, grassroots community, to a narrow, bureaucratic body that will essentially serve as a rubber stamp for the majority party in power,” Mr. Fischer said.

The new advisory council would be comprised mostly but not entirely of homeschooling parents, according to H.B. 832.

Other members of the council would include one representative from the Maryland State Department of Education, one from the Maryland Higher Education Commission and two homeschool liaisons from county departments of education selected from among the state’s 24 counties.

The bill has been assigned to the House’s Ways and Means Committee for further work before it can reach the floor for a vote, but whether it passes may ultimately depend on which party wins the Nov. 8 election to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

While the homeschoolers are lobbying Republican politicians to pledge opposition to the bill, state Democrats support it.

