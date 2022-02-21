One of the organizers of the trucker convoys headed for Washington this week says that one of their goals is to shut down the Beltway.

“We will be along the Beltway where the Beltway will be shut down,” Bob Bolus told a Washington TV station Sunday.

In an interview with WTTG Fox-5, Mr. Bolus said the goal would be to paralyze America’s capital like a giant snake, in the manner that Canadian truckers had paralyzed Ottawa in recent weeks.

“I’ll give you an analogy of that of a giant boa constrictor,” he said. “That basically squeezes you, chokes you and it swallows you, and that’s what we’re going to do the D.C.”

Mr. Bolus was uncertain how many trucks will be part of the convoy, but told the Washington Fox affiliate that he had heard interest from hundreds of people.

The trucker said that accommodations would be made for emergency vehicles.

“There will be a lane open for emergency vehicles, they’ll be able to get in and out and all that,” he said. “We will not compromise anybody’s safety or health, one way or the other.”

But he was more sanguine about other potential impacts from shutting down the Beltway.

“As far as if they can’t get to work, geez that’s too bad,” he said.

Mr. Bolus told Fox-5 that he does not plan to be arrested.

State police in Maryland and Virginia, who monitor the iconic freeway that surrounds Washington, D.C., without ever touching it, told the Fox station that they are aware of the plans and are monitoring the situation under standard practices for protests.

“Police sources say there have been challenges in D.C. to find towing companies willing to work with law enforcement,” Fox-5 wrote.

