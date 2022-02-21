Truth Social, the social media platform by former President Donald Trump, faced a rocky rollout on Monday with technical glitches that prevented some users from creating profiles.

The platform was available on Apple’s app store on Monday. But some supporters of the former president who hoped to promptly join the free site and engage with Mr. Trump encountered problems that prevented them from successfully creating profiles and using the platform.

Reporters at The Washington Times, along with reporters from other news media outlets, were unsuccessful in creating accounts. They were faced with error messages at various stages of the sign-up process that blocked them from creating accounts.



Many would-be users who were successful in signing up faced a message notifying them that they had been placed on a waitlist to begin using the platform. For some users, there were upwards of 100,000 people in line ahead of them, according to screenshots posted to Twitter.



The creation of the social media platform, its look and its functionality that mirrors Twitter came a little more than one year after Twitter and other major platforms banned Mr. Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Truth Social describes itself as a platform that is “free from political discrimination.”

The platform has been operational for some over the past week or so. Close allies of Mr. Trump – including Rep. Madison Cawthorn, North Carolina Republican; Kari Lake, the Trump-backed candidate for Arizona Secretary of State; and Jenna Ellis, a former lawyer for Mr. Trump – have already begun using Truth Social.



But the service won’t be “fully operational” until the end of March, according to Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes. Mr. Nunes, a former House Republican from California, resigned from his post in Congress last month to run Mr. Trump’s tech company.



He lauded Truth Social as a safe haven for those who feel censored and “have been booted” from more mainstream sites like Facebook and Twitter in recent years.



“It’s inspirational, honestly. It’s actually very moving for me to see people that are on the platform that have had their voice canceled,” Mr. Nunes told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo in an interview on Sunday. “And that’s our main goal here, is to give people their voice back.”

Truth Social will still police at least some of the content that users post. The company will use a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence service for content moderation that will ensure a “family-friendly” community and will root out any “illegal content,” Mr. Nunes told Fox Business last month.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.