A top Ukrainian official on Monday said the European Union should hit Russia with some sanctions to show it is serious about punishing the Kremlin as it waits to see if Moscow invades Ukraine.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters he wants to see specific resolve instead of vague plans as 150,000 troops threaten his country’s borders.

“We believe there are good and legitimate reasons to impose at least some of the sanctions now to demonstrate that the European Union is not only talking the talk about sanctions but walking the walk,” he said ahead of meetings in Brussels, according to multiple outlets.

Europe has said it will sanction Russia if it attacks Ukraine but signaled it is not time yet.

President Biden, who has also threatened severe financial consequences on Russia for an invasion, may meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin later this week if Russia does not attack Ukraine before then, the White House said late Sunday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the two leaders have agreed to a high-stakes talk “in principle,” but only “if an invasion hasn’t happened.”

In the meantime, some leaders of countries bordering Russian want firmer action.

“Russian troops stay on in Belarus violating all guarantees to withdraw. It’s a clear preparation to attack Ukraine towards Kyiv & creeping annexation of Belarus: game-changer for security of NATO countries bordering Belarus,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis tweeted. “NATO reinforcements & EU sanctions are in order.”

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.