The White House will announce additional sanctions Tuesday in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, a senior administration official said.

“We will take further measures tomorrow to hold Russia accountable for this clear violation of international law and Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as Russia’s own international commitments,” the official said.

The announcement comes just hours after the White House said President Biden will sign an executive order restricting trade, investment, and financing by U.S. individuals in the two territories, which are controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

