RICHMOND, Ky. — One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting during an invasion Tuesday at the home of a former Kentucky lawmaker, officials said.

A woman who lived part-time at the home in Richmond died and another person was taken to a hospital, state police said.

Former state Rep. Wesley Morgan owns the home, according to the Madison County property valuation administrator’s office.

Morgan told the Lexington Herald Leader that his daughter was killed. Police said the woman who died was related to the homeowner but did not release her name.

Several people were asleep at the home when someone or possibly a group of people entered the home and fired shots, police said. One of the homeowners returned fire, police said.

Detectives were still in the “very early stages, preliminary stages of the investigation,” Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy said.

Morgan served one term as a state representative for Richmond and Berea in Madison County.