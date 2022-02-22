A Massachusetts college student was caught trying to break into the tiger exhibit at a Boston zoo Monday.

Zoo officials told WCVB that staff members saw a man, later identified as 24-year old Matthew Abraham, in an area of the exhibit that is not open to the public.

“When first seen by staff and approached, he climbed over a gate and quickly exited the area,” zoo officials wrote.

Mr. Abraham simply responded that he was “very interested in tigers” when questioned by a state trooper.

Boston EMS evaluated Mr. Abraham at the scene and determined he was mentally competent. He was arrested and taken to the State Police barracks in South Boston — where he was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Mr. Abraham denied trying to scale the fence into the exhibit.

“I was trying to view the exhibit the way it was meant to be viewed,” he told NBC Boston.

Mr. Abraham will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court at a later date.

