Florida’s state legislature engaged in an emotional debate Tuesday over a measure that would ban schools from teaching young students about sexual orientation or gender identity.

Critics have dubbed the measure the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and said it would suppress classroom discussions about gender and sexual identity that would benefit LGBTQ students.

The measure would prohibit schools from teaching about sexual orientation or sexual identity in kindergarten through third grades, or in any other grade, “in a manner not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate in accordance with state standards.”

Proponents say the measure enhances parental rights when it comes to the well-being of their children and how they are educated, and ensures that only age-appropriate material is taught to kids.

“What this bill specifically is addressing is, in kindergarten through third grade, for children ages five to nine, that there are some discussions at that point that would be better having at home instead of being a part of the instruction of the classroom,” bill sponsor state Rep. Joe Harding, a Republican, said during Tuesday’s floor debate in the House.

Rep. Guillermo Smith, a Democrat who is openly gay, delivered an emotional attack on the proposal, asking Mr. Harding, “What part of conversations about people like myself are not age-appropriate?”

Mr. Smith added, his voice cracking, “this bill is deeply personal.” And he called it “toxic, homophobic and transphobic.”

He said the measure “has created so much confusion, so much anxiety, so many questions from LGBTQ youth and others in our Florida public schools.”

While the Florida House debated the measure Tuesday, a companion bill moved through the state Senate. A House vote was likely later Tuesday.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has voiced support for the proposal, although he hasn’t committed to signing it into law.

Florida is among several states with GOP-led governments that have passed or are weighing limits on teaching sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools.

Tennessee’s Republican Gov. Bill Lee, for example, signed legislation last May requiring parental permission before schools can teach sexual orientation or gender identity curricula.

The Biden administration weighed in on the Florida proposal earlier this month, saying in a statement the bill “is designed to target and attack the kids who need support the most – LGBTQI+ students, who are already vulnerable to bullying and violence just for being themselves.”

Mr. Biden has appointed the first openly gay cabinet member, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Mr. Harding and his GOP co-sponsors introduced the measure in response to parent anger over school sex-ed curricula that has increasingly veered into matters involving sexual orientation and gender identity and has been presented in some cases to very young students.

The measure would require schools to inform parents about significant changes in their child’s mental or physical health. It also would provide parents with an avenue to sue schools if they fail to alert them to those changes or withhold from them any new services that the school system begins providing the student.

Parents nationwide have begun to rebel against public-school curricula that exposes students, especially young children, to sex education or discussions about sexual or gender identity. Other parents have complained about school personnel who failed to inform them about discussions they were having with their children involving gender identity changes.

Critics said the bill left the school districts overly vulnerable to lawsuits by allowing parents to sue if they believed the classroom instruction was not age-appropriate.

They argued the notification provision in the bill would force schools to “out” LGBTQ students who don’t feel safe sharing the information at home.

Mr. Harding said the measure strengthens the right of parents to oversee the education of their children.

“The reality is that critical decisions need to involve the parents as far as within the school district,” Mr. Harding said.

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.