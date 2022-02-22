Former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan announced Tuesday she is running to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy in Vermont, making her the most high-profile Republican in the race.

Vowing to “chart a new course,” Ms. Nolan said in her announcement she will fight to bring fresh ideas and a new spirit of bipartisanship to Washington.

“I’m running for Senate because we need leadership that will unify the country — leadership that will work across the aisle to make positive change for Vermonters and their families,” the 42-year-old said in the video.

The announcement was first reported by Fox News.

Mr. Leahy announced he is not seeking reelection in November. At 81, he has served longer than any current member of the Senate.

Rep. Peter Welch is the clear favorite to win the Democratic nomination. Mr. Welch, 74, has represented Vermont in Congress since 2007.

Ms. Nolan, meanwhile, is considered a strong contender to win the GOP nomination in the August primary. She served as Vermont’s top prosecutor under former President Trump, and was the first woman to hold the post.

Vermont is known as a deep blue state. Voters there, however, have elected Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, to three terms.

Republicans are hoping that a rough political year for Democrats could make the seat vulnerable.

In her announcement, Ms. Nolan highlighted the efforts that she undertook as U.S. attorney to fight sexual harassment in housing and to take on pharmaceutical companies.

She said the government must do more to prevent people from doing drugs, get those with substance abuse problems into treatment, and curb “skyrocketing inflation.”

Ms. Nolan said leaders of both the major parties have “lost their way.”

“They are more interested in fighting with each other and beating the other party. It’s cynicism and gridlock, I win or you lose,” she said.

“When we elect a new generation of leaders with a fresh perspective, with new energy, people who have servant’s hearts, we can chart a new course where we start reaching across the aisle and treating each other the way Vermonters treat each other: like neighbors,” she said. “I want to go to Washington to serve Vermonters, to serve people, not just a political party and its agenda.”

