Republicans have expanded their midterm elections advantage over Democrats by 4 percentage points, and now enjoy a 13-point lead in the latest generic congressional ballot.

Fifty percent of likely U.S. voters would cast their ballot for the Republican candidate, while 37% would vote for the Democrat, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey. Only 4% would vote for another candidate, and 9% are unsure.

Democrats are facing election headwinds that historically do not usually favor the party in the White House.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rasmussen’s January survey showed Republicans leading Democrats 48% to 39% in the generic ballot. Although the current 13-point GOP lead matches their lead in the November survey, Democrats are one point lower now than in that month.

Additionally, Rasmussen notes the 13-point GOP advantage is greater than what the Democrats ever had during the 2018 midterm election cycle, when they recaptured the lower chamber’s majority.

During that midterm campaign, Democrats led the GOP by 8 points in January 2018, but by the November 2018 the poll results showed a statistical dead heat. Democrats won a narrow House majority, while Republicans gained Senate seats and kept the majority of the upper chamber.

The new poll shows that more Republicans are willing to vote for their party candidate (89%) compared to Democrats (77%). Among voters not affiliated with either party, 46% would vote Republican and 24% would vote Democratic.

The survey of 2,5000 U.S. likely voters was conducted Feb. 13-17 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 2 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.