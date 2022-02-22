The Republican congressional leadership has tapped Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, one of the party’s up-and-coming leaders, to deliver the national response to President Biden’s first State of the Union address on March 1.

As governor, Mrs. Reynolds has pushed for Iowa’s schools to reopen to in-person instruction, as well as prioritized tax cuts and public safety. She is expected to lean heavily on that record in her official response, arguing that Mr. Biden is out of touch with the concerns of everyday voters.

“The Biden administration is governing from the far left, ignoring the problems of working-class Americans while pushing an agenda that stifles free speech, free thought, and economic freedom,” she said. “The American people have had enough, but there is an alternative and that’s what I look forward to sharing on Tuesday evening.”

The first woman elected as Iowa’s chief executive, Mrs. Reynolds was chosen for the role because of her “brave, bold and successful leadership,” Republican officials said.

“She fought COVID without forgetting common sense and protected Iowans’ health and their rights at the same time,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican. “She’s defended kids and parents with laws that have kept students in classrooms and woke propaganda out.”

Mr. McConnell, alongside House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, made the decision to tap Mrs. Reynolds.

“Americans are in disbelief when they see how incompetent our government has become in one year, under one-party rule,” said Mr. McCarthy, California Republican. “But for many, disastrous decision-making in Washington has been offset by real leadership in states across the country. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds represents what it means to lead with conviction and true faith in our fellow citizens.”

Mrs. Reynolds first succeeded to the governorship in 2017, when then-President Donald Trump appointed her predecessor as ambassador to China. In 2018, Mrs. Reynolds outran the Democratic wave to secure election in her own right.

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.