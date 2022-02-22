President Biden will give remarks Tuesday afternoon to update the American public on the escalating crisis in Ukraine, the White House said.

The remarks, set for 2 p.m. at the White House, are expected to be an “update” on the situation, officials said.

On Monday, a senior administration official said the White House would announce additional sanctions in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of Moscow-backed, separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

“We will take further measures tomorrow to hold Russia accountable for this clear violation of international law and Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as Russia’s own international commitments,” the official said.

The official did not offer any details out what steps the administration would take, but said the penalties would not be the “swift and severe” sanctions President Biden has been threatening for weeks.

The United Kingdom, Germany and other NATO members responded with a slew of new economic sanctions and other punitive measures aimed at preventing a Russian attack on Ukraine.

Mr. Putin escalated tensions with the West on Monday by announcing that Russia would recognize the two territories’ independence.

The Russia-controlled separatists’ territories, which are located in Ukraine’s Donbass region, are the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Russian forces reportedly entered eastern Ukraine Tuesday and the Kremlin suggested it may build a permanent military base in the Donbass region.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.