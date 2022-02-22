NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday Moscow has been building a “massive” military force in and around Ukraine for several months, and warned President Vladimir Putin’s recognition Monday of two separatist Ukrainian regions is likely only the first step in a larger military operation against Russia‘s neighbor.

The NATO chief said Russian forces had been operating inside the separatist enclaves before, but never so openly. The alliance and Western leaders have sharply condemned Mr. Putin’s decision.

“Many [Russian] units are now forward deployed in combat formations,” Mr. Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels. “They’re out of the camps, in the field, and ready to strike.”

He called it a crisis “created by Russia alone” and commended Ukraine for its “restraint” in not responding to Moscow’s repeated recent provocations. NATO has staunchly rejected Mr. Putin’s demand that Ukraine be permanently barred from joining the Western military alliance.

“This is the most dangerous moment in European security for a generation,” Mr. Stoltenberg said. “But Europe and North America continue to stand stronger together in NATO.”

NATO allies have deployed thousands of troops to former Soviet satellites like Poland and Romania and placed more on standby. The alliance has more than 100 fighter jets operating in the region and more than 120 NATO ships at sea, from the high north to the Mediterranean, he said.

“Every indication is that Russia continues to plan for a full-scale attack on Ukraine. We’re seeing the ongoing military buildup,” Mr. Stoltenberg said. “They promised to step back but they have continued to step up.”

The NATO leader welcomed the decision by alliance members — including the United States — to impose punishing levels of economic sanctions on Moscow. In the end, Mr. Stoltenberg said he wasn’t particularly surprised by Mr. Putin’s scheme to take over Ukraine.

“This is exactly why we have been warning about this for months,” Mr. Stoltenberg said. “Russia has done what we expected and what we warned against.”

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.