Moscow says it is willing to continue supplying natural gas to global markets even as Russian President Vladimir Putin orders troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine following the Kremlin’s recognition of their independence despite threats of economic sanction.

Mr. Putin told participants in a forum of gas-exporting countries that more widespread use of environmentally friendly natural gas is “quite relevant at this stage,” according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

“Russia is set to continue [an] uninterrupted supply of this energy resource — including liquified natural gas — to global markets, to upgrade the existent infrastructure, and to increase investments in the gas sector,” Mr. Putin said Tuesday.

He took a swipe at U.S. threats of sanctions while noting the importance of widespread access to inexpensive and sustainable energy resources.

“We are confident that the energy transition, which is not used as a tool for the promotion of political and economic interests of certain actors and, especially, is not burdened with sanctions or other restrictions, would meet the interests of the international community,” Mr. Putin said, according to Interfax.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.