Wedding bells will ring more and cost more as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, according to an industry report that predicts a record 2.5 million nuptials in the U.S. this year.

The Wedding Report said this week that couples will marry at the fastest rate since 1984, up from 1.9 million in 2021 and 1.3 million in 2020. The average cost of a wedding will be $24,300, up from $22,500 in 2021.

“After 2023, things should start to normalize, and we will get back to [a] pre-pandemic number of weddings and spending,” the report said in its 2021 COVID-19 Wedding Market Update.

Industry sources reported Monday that wedding venues for the spring were booking quickly and the costs for flowers, photographers and wedding planners were increasing.

“This is the year the wedding industry has been waiting for, especially after nearly two years of uncertainty surrounding events,” said Heather Dombrowski, editor-in-chief of Pennsylvania Weddings magazine. “The high demand for wedding day goods will definitely drive up costs, so it’s important for couples to create a budget before they start planning and look for vendors within their price range to avoid sticker shock.”

Jessica Bishop, founder of TheBudgetSavvyBride.com, said she advises some couples to opt for a “midweek, off-peak date” to secure preferred vendors or venues with the rising demand.

“With the increase in costs and fees for many wedding-related services, engaged couples might have to alter or scale back their initial vision for their big day in order to plan a wedding within their desired budget,” Ms. Bishop said. “For couples experiencing wedding sticker shock due to rising costs associated with increased demand, they can consider hosting a smaller, more intimate event to help keep expenses in check.”

Instead of hiring a professional florist to arrange fresh blooms into bouquets and centerpieces, couples might consider rent-and-return silk floral arrangements, which cost about 70% less than fresh arrangements of similar styles and sizes, Ms. Bishop said.

Angelica Gianchandani, who teaches brand marketing in the MBA program at the University of New Haven, said this year’s weddings will be bigger than those of the past two years, when COVID-19 restrictions limited the sizes of gatherings.

“The pandemic forced many to postpone large wedding celebrations due to COVID safety protocols, opting for micro-weddings with 10 or fewer people,” Ms. Gianchandani said. “As restrictions are lifting, the dream wedding is back in full swing.”

This year’s wedding surge will be less heterosexual than in 1984, she said.

“Part of the surge in weddings is an increase in same-sex weddings, which is boosting the wedding economy since gay marriage has been legalized,” Ms. Gianchandani said.

This year’s surge also will involve a return of destination weddings as travel becomes less restricted.

Parthip Thyagarajan, CEO and co-founder of the Mumbai-based WeddingSutra.com specializing in Indian-style weddings, said he expects a flood of American weddings in India in March and April.

“The rush of weddings between March and April is due to the high number of auspicious dates and because many families don’t wish to wait till November and December,” Mr. Thyagarajan said. “While the rates at regular banquet halls and of regular wedding vendors have increased only marginally, the super-premium vendors and luxury planners are charging a high premium.”

• Sean Salai can be reached at ssalai@washingtontimes.com.