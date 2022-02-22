Russian forces reportedly entered eastern Ukraine and the Kremlin signaled it may establish permanent military bases in the country’s disputed Donbasss region Tuesday, as Britain, Germany and other key NATO members unveiled new economic sanctions and other punitive measures on Moscow aimed at stopping a full-fledged Russian invasion.

Hours before the White House announced its own fresh round of sanctions on Russia amid fears of war rising fast, European officials said Tuesday that Russian forces had entered Ukraine‘s Donbass region, though there were conflicting reports on the ground about the extent of those troop movements.

“The invasion of Ukraine has begun,” British Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Sky News.

Russian officials did not rule out setting up permanent military installations in the region in a move that would mirror Moscow‘s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday formally recognized the “independence” of Donetsk and Luhansk, two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, and quickly ordered Russian forces to “maintain peace” in those areas.

A Russian attempt to establish permanent bases there would further chip away at Ukraine‘s sovereignty and would give the Russian military greater capability to launch future attacks on Ukraine.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Russia‘s agreement with Donetsk and Luhansk allows for such bases.

“So far, there hasn’t been any talk about setting up bases” Mr. Rudenko said, according to RT.com. “But if necessary, we will do everything that needs to be done. The agreement stipulates that.”

Meanwhile, European officials confirmed that Russian forces have entered Donbass. But some officials said it did not constitute the massive ground invasion of Ukraine that the West has feared for months.

The distinction about what exactly constitutes an “invasion” of Ukraine could complicate U.S. and NATO efforts to push back.

“Russian troops have entered in Donbass,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday. He said he wouldn’t consider it “a fully fledged invasion, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil.”

Still, Monday’s announcement from Mr. Putin and Tuesday’s developments on the front lines marked a major escalation in the long-running crisis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would consider breaking formal diplomatic ties with Moscow, and he recalled Kyiv’s ambassador in Moscow. Late Monday, he tried to tamp down any panic among the Ukrainian people.

“We are not afraid of anyone or anything. We don’t owe anyone anything. And we won’t give anything to anyone,” Mr. Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is in Washington on Tuesday to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken as the West plans its next moves to stop further aggression.

Russian officials appeared to warn that any severance of diplomatic relations by Ukraine could lead to further military action.

“Naturally, the severance of diplomatic relations would be an extremely unwelcome scenario, which will only make everything still more difficult not only for the states but also for their peoples,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, according to Russia‘s state-run TASS News Agency.

Such comments will fuel fear that, with 150,000 troops stationed all along the Ukrainian border, Mr. Putin still may order a massive ground invasion at any time. Such action would likely lead to thousands of casualties and could spark energy shortages in Europe and major economic disruptions around the world.

The U.S. and its NATO allies have threatened crushing economic sanctions in the event of such an invasion, hoping to use the threat of sanctions as a deterrent.

But Western nations began to roll out those late Monday and early Tuesday, moving quickly after Russian troops began to mobilize. Biden administration officials said the U.S. will announce new sanctions on Russia later Tuesday.

Britain moved ahead with its own sanctions, targeting sanctions on five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals.

EU officials said they were prepared to roll out new sanctions on banks that help finance the Russian military and would seek to limit Russia‘s access to European financial markets. EU officials will meet later Tuesday to discuss those potential actions.

But perhaps the most notable move came from Berlin, where German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that his nation will begin taking steps to halt the certification of the massive Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline.

The landmark project has sparked controversy on both sides of the Atlantic, including in Washington, where critics have long warned that it would give Moscow far too much power over European energy supplies.

Mr. Scholz said his government will “reassess” the pipeline’s future in light of Russian military actions in Ukraine.

“That will certainly take time, if I may say so,” he said.

