Sen. Lindsey Graham urged the White House on Tuesday to work with Republicans on a bipartisan spending package to shore up Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, argued during an appearance on “Fox News” that President Biden needs to act swiftly to demonstrate that Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine is unacceptable. In particular, Mr. Graham said the White House should work with Congress on a bipartisan spending and military aid package.

“We need more [Winston] Churchills and less Neville Chamberlains,” said Mr. Graham, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “We have one president at a time. I stand ready to work with President Biden on an emergency supplemental.”

Mr. Graham, who is attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany this week, said he spoke to at least 11 Democratic lawmakers attending the event who had signaled support for the package. Prominent Democratic backers include Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark R. Warner of Virginia and Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin of Illinois.

“I’ve been on the phone with several Democratic Senate colleagues who are willing to help Ukraine in terms of cyberattacks,” Mr. Graham said. “They’re willing to flow more assistance into Ukraine.”

The senator also urged Mr. Biden to create a joint task force of officials from the State, Justice and Treasury departments to target Russian oligarchs who could benefit from the invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states. As part of the maneuver, Mr. Putin sent in Russian troops on a “peacekeeping” mission, despite warnings from the U.S. and its NATO allies.

Military analysts say the decision to recognize the breakaway areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, which have been controlled by Russia-backed separatists since 2014, was little more than a bureaucratic pretext to invade Ukraine.

“The Kremlin has taken another step towards the revival of the Soviet Union,” said Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

The White House has responded to the invasion by leveling sanctions against Russian goods and resources, and urging European allies to do the same.

Mr. Graham says sanctions alone will not deter further adventurism by Mr. Putin.

“Unfortunately, Joe Biden’s not going toe-to-toe with Putin,” Mr. Graham said. “If [he] wants some help in Congress, in the Senate, to be tougher against Russia, I stand willing to help you. If you continue this appeasement track, I will be your worst nightmare.”

• Haris Alic can be reached at halic@washingtontimes.com.