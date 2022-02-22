The Supreme Court rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to halt White House records and communications being turned over to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

On Tuesday, the justices announced they would not hear the case Trump v. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers had argued Congress was violating the separation of powers and running afoul of executive privilege by its “sweeping” request.

“Congress limited its own access to Presidential records when it adopted the Presidential Records Act, a law it now stubbornly refuses to follow,” they wrote in a court filing. “The Select Committee, however, ignored these restrictions by sending a ‘sweeping’ records request to the National Archives and Records Administration seeking broad swaths of confidential records created during President Trump’s term of office.”

The committee sought documents and communications between Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as well as about two-dozen other officials, such as White House counsel and the national security advisor relating to Jan. 6.

It also wanted access to Mr. Trump’s Twitter messages.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., sided with the committee and Department of Justice in turning over the documents and records to Congress for review.

It would have taken four justices to vote to review the lower court ruling and hear Mr. Trump’s appeal.

