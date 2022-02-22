Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday people “will be happy” when they learn about his plans for the 2024 presidential election.

Mr. Trump said he is dominating the GOP polls, and said some Republicans are so eager to have him stage a comeback that they are asking to be considered as a running mate.

“I really believe you will be happy,” Mr. Trump said of his looming decision-making on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.

Asked whether he had given thought to a possible running mate, Mr. Trump said there are several good Republicans to choose from, but said, “very rarely do you see someone voting for a vice president.”

Mr. Trump’s decision to tap then-Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana as his running mate in 2016 was viewed as crucial to softening his image with more traditional social and religious conservatives.

Their relationship, though, changed after Mr. Pence refused to take the unprecedented step as a vice president of stopping Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote in favor of President Biden — an authority that most constitutional scholars say he did not possess.

Now it is possible that Mr. Pence and Mr. Trump will both run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

Mr. Trump said the job of vice president “is a big deal and yet people don’t vote for the vice president.”

“I have a lot of people calling me all the time because they want to be considered,” he said.

Mr. Trump has for over a year been toying with the idea of making another presidential run.

Indeed, one of the most popular parlor games in GOP circles right now is speculating whether he is serious about taking another crack at The White House.

The political chatter is sure to pick up Saturday when Mr. Trump is slated to address the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.

Mr. Trump made it clear Tuesday he sees Mr. Biden as ripe for defeat, and said he doubts the Democrat will run for a second term.

“I don’t think so,” Mr. Trump said. “I just don’t think so.”

“I hope he does great for the country [but] I think it is too late, because I don’t think he can do great for the country,” Mr. Trump said. “There has been so much damage done that I think if he turned out to be George Washington and Abraham Lincoln combined, I think the net result is so bad [that] I just don’t think he can do it.”

