Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine threatens the peace and prosperity of the trans-Atlantic community and attacks the very notion of an independent Ukraine, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Tuesday before a meeting at the Pentagon with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The U.S. is unwavering in its support for Kyiv’s sovereignty amid the Russian incursion, Mr. Austin said, praising Kyiv for keeping its cool in the face of recent events and pressure from the Kremlin.

“I want to commend you for Ukraine’s measured response and for continuing your nation’s call for a peaceful diplomatic solution in the face of Russia’s aggression, provocations and false accusations,” Mr. Austin told Mr. Kuleba.

The minister’s visit to the Pentagon came a day after Vladimir Putin recognized breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent countries and sent military troops across the border.

“We will continue to work closely with you and remain in lockstep with our allies and partners in trying to find a way to avoid further conflict,” Mr. Austin said. “Mr. Putin can still avoid a full-blown, tragic war of choice.”

