A 4-year-old fired a gun at officers Monday during a dispute at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Midvale, Utah, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call after the child’s father, Sadaat Johnson, began arguing with restaurant workers over an incorrect order. After Mr. Johnson failed to follow verbal commands, police took him into custody.

Police say Mr. Johnson ordered his son — who remained in the car — to shoot at officers as he was being apprehended.

An officer attempted to take the gun as it was fired, causing the bullet to hit an awning above them. He received a small injury on his arm, but no further injuries were reported.

“This is a sad day for law enforcement and our community. To have an adult think it is OK to encourage a 4-year-old to pull a firearm and shoot at police illustrates how out of hand the campaign against police has gotten,” Sheriff Rosie Rivera said.

Mr. Johnson was in custody and being interviewed as of Monday afternoon.

