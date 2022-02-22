A Canadian lawmaker thinks “honk honk” is secret code for “heil Hitler.”

MP Ya’ara Saks made the claim in Parliament to attack as white supremacists the trucker convoys who had paralyzed the nation’s capital and border crossings for much of the month.

The Freedom Convoy adopted “honk honk” as an unofficial slogan, playing off the sound made by car and truck horns, which the drivers would often sound off during the demonstrations.

But Ms. Saks sees “honk honk” differently, Fox News reported.

“How much vitriol do we have to see of ‘honk honk’ – which is an acronym for ‘heil Hitler’ – do we need to see on social media?” Ms. Saks demanded to know from her podium in the House of Commons on Monday.

Ms. Saks is a member of the ruling Liberal Party of Justin Trudeau, who has frequently accused the truckers — many of them non-White — of racism and White supremacy.

After being ridiculed on social media for attributing horn sounds to Nazism, Ms. Saks refused to back down later.

“For those who think that ‘Honk Honk’ is some innocuous joke. I’ll just leave this here,” she wrote, retweeting a 2019 thread by a self-described “antifascist organizer” who claimed “honk honk” is intended to mask the phrase “heil Hitler.”

For those who think that “Honk Honk”is some innocuous joke. I’ll just leave this here 🧵 https://t.co/aG0GDdzOkO — Ya’ara Saks יערה זקס (@YaaraSaks) February 22, 2022

Because it was 2019, Gwen Snyder did not address the possibility that truckers in 2022 who were hitting their horns as part of a protest might have adopted “honk honk” to refer to hitting their horns in protest.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.