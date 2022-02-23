President Biden late Wednesday condemned an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” by Russia following reports of explosions in Ukraine and a war speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Mr. Biden said in a statement.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” the statement continued.

Mr. Biden said he would speak to the American people on Thursday to update them on the situation in Ukraine.

