President Biden widened the slate of U.S. sanctions against Russia in response to its military moves on Ukraine Wednesday, leveling sharp economic penalties on the builder of the $11 billion Kremlin-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline designed to carry Russian natural gas to Germany.

The move, which carries with it potentially far-reaching implications for European and global energy markets, came as U.S. officials issued their most dire warnings to date that Russian forces could engage in a full-scale invasion of Ukraine over the coming days.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said U.S. officials believe Russia is “ready” to move forward with a major military action.

A senior Defense Department official, meanwhile, told The Washington Times on condition of anonymity that Russia has in place nearly all of the combat power it needs to move deep into Ukraine, well beyond the two breakaway regions Russian forces have already entered that were previously controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.



With Russia having massed some 190,000 troops on Ukraine‘s border, the official said roughly 80% of necessary units are ready to go forward and positioned as close as three miles from the border. U.S. officials have also assessed that the Russian forces include more than 120 battalion tactical groups, dozens of battleships, jet fighters and ballistic weapons.

Ukraine‘s government on Wednesday declared a nationwide state of emergency, calling up 36,000 military reservists, while also warning citizens to avoid traveling to Russia and to flee from Russia immediately if they are already there.

With that as a backdrop, the Kremlin claimed late on Wednesday night that Ukrainian separatists had sent a request for Russian military assistance in the face of “aggression” by Ukraine‘s government — a claim the Biden administration quickly called out as propaganda and an attempted “false flag” operation by Moscow to create a pretext for an invasion.



Nord Stream 2

The fast-paced flurry of developments threatened to overshadow Mr. Biden’s announcement of economic sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, as well as against corporate officials of the Swiss company that built the pipeline.

The move followed a tranche of economic sanctions that Mr. Biden imposed Tuesday against two top Russian banks and a collection of Russian elites. The U.S. took the measures after Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognized the two Moscow-backed regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent countries.



“These steps are another piece of our initial tranche of sanctions in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. As I have made clear, we will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate,” Mr. Biden said in a statement announcing the Nord Stream 2 sanctions Wednesday.

While the president had signaled that sanctions on Nord Stream 2 would be likely, the move surprised some as his administration had waived Trump-era sanctions against the company building the pipeline last year.

The new sanctions dovetail with actions being taken by Germany’s government, which halted certification of the Nord Stream 2 project on Tuesday as the Ukraine crisis escalated. Berlin’s move was a blow to Mr. Putin’s plan to expand Russia’s control over Europe’s energy supply. Russia already provides about one-third of the energy used by European nations.

Construction of Nord Stream 2 was completed last year, although the pipeline was awaiting certification from German regulators before coming online. If it were to come online, it would deliver more than 50% of natural gas consumed annually by Germany and could generate as much as $15 billion to Gazprom, Russia‘s state-controlled energy corporation.

Moscow appeared unmoved by the action, saying Germany was just hurting itself.

Analysts say the Nord Stream 2 sanctions could also have a blowback for Mr. Biden, given that Russia is one of the top oil exporters to the United States. While a major economic hit to Moscow’s energy operations could cause economic pain for Mr. Putin, it may also impact energy consumers in the U.S. and Europe.

Oil and energy markets strategist Dan Dicker predicted Wednesday that the impact is likely to be felt most in Europe and in Russia, which is widely regarded to be a petroleum-based economy.

“It’s very delicate right now with oil prices going up, and it’s a political disaster here in the United States for Biden, as it would be for any president,” Mr. Dicker said in an interview, although he added that “in Europe, they have an even more critical problem because they’re short on energy supplies.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said the Biden administration is considering tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve if oil and gas prices spike any further than they already have.

Potential Invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told his citizens on Tuesday night to fight for their country and that he would “raise the preparedness of the Ukrainian army to all possible changes in the operational situation.”

“We need to quickly replenish the Ukrainian army and other military formations,” Mr. Zelenskyy said. “As the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I issued a decree on the conscription of reservists in a special period.”

The comments came amid fears that Russia may also carry major cyber attacks as part of its action against Ukraine.

Just hours before Mr. Zelenskyy declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, several Ukrainian government websites became inaccessible.

At the Pentagon on Wednesday, Mr. Kirby told reporters that U.S. officials believe the Russians are “close to some sort of action” in Ukraine.



“Russian forces continue to assemble closer to the border and put themselves in an advanced stage of readiness to act,” Mr. Kirby said.

“Virtually any time now,” he continued. “We believe they are ready.”

• Tom Howell Jr. and Ryan Lovelace contributed to this article, which is based in part on wire service reports.

