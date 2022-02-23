A Border Patrol agent shot and killed an illegal immigrant during a chase through a remote canyon in southeastern Arizona, the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday.

The agent, whose name wasn’t released, was going after a migrant who had run away from him and down into the canyon Saturday night, and “while taking him into custody discharged his firearm,” Customs and Border Protection said.

The migrant, believed to be from Mexico, died on the spot, the agency said.

No details were given on whether there was a struggle or whether the agent intended to shoot or accidentally discharged his gun.

The agent was part of a horse-mounted patrol. They were responding to a report of illegal immigrants in the area.

They had dismounted to deal with the terrain and found three illegal immigrants. Then they spotted the fourth, who ran and was shot.

After the shooting, agents scoured the area and found two more illegal immigrants they determined to be part of the same group.

CBP said three state and federal entities are investigating the shooting and promised an eventual review by CBP’s use of force review board.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.