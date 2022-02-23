Democrat Alex Walker made a splash Wednesday when he launched a cow pie-infused attack ad against far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Mr. Walker said he is running to unseat the Republican this fall because Colorado voters are sick and tired of her constant jetstream of “bull——.”

In a South Park-esque video, Mr. Walker’s announcement opens with an older woman enjoying an ice cream sundae before getting eviscerated by a life-sized cow pie that crashes down from the sky.

People around her glance up to discover there is a whole lot more raining down on them, and flee in horror in hopes of avoiding the same gross fate.

But it is too late. The storm is too intense to escape. Cow pies befoul apple carts, a teddy bear and a man trying to save a young girl.

“We are real Coloradans,” Mr. Walker says after stepping into view and picking up a soiled white teddy bear. “We deserve a living wage, small government that actually works and freedom of choice.”

“Instead, we have bull——,” he says.

Things spiral from there, with footage of people getting blasted with chocolate milk-like liquid erupting out of a history book, and a cell phone. Then a chubby fellow wearing sunglasses and a red sleeveless Q-Anon T-Shirt barfs brown liquid all over a picnic table.

“Don’t you ever wonder where it is all coming from?” Mr. Walker says, before turning to video of an actress playing Ms. Boebert. who is blasting liquid from a red-tinted office. “Colorado needs a bull, not a bull——.”

“I am Alex Walker and I approve the [expletive] out of this message,” he says.

Ms. Boebert won her seat in the 3rd Congressional District in 2020. The 35-year-old is an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump and has shown a penchant for getting under the skin of Democrats.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.