Hundreds of National Guard troops are deploying to Washington, D.C. ahead of an expected convoy of truckers protesting pandemic restrictions.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin signed off on a request to dispatch 400 D.C. National Guard personnel and 50 vehicles to support the Metropolitan Police Department at “designated traffic posts,” Pentagon officials said Wednesday.

The request was made by D.C.’s homeland security and emergency management officials.

“The secretary of Defense also approved the provision of up to 300 National Guard personnel from neighboring states to support the United States Capitol Police officers with traffic control operations at designated perimeter posts,” said chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

The Biden administration doesn’t want a repeat of the convoy situation in Canada where another anti-mandate demonstration from long-haul truckers effectively shut down the capital for several weeks and was the scene of violent action by police.

The Guard troops in DC will not be issued firearms and won’t engage in any surveillance operations or engage in any law enforcement activities, officials said.

“They are authorized to report any observed criminal activity to appropriate law enforcement personnel,” Mr. Kirby said.

The deployment is expected to last through March 7, 2022. The D.C. Guard troops will be under the control of the commanding general of the D.C. Guard and the secretary of the Army. The D.C. Guard will coordinate efforts with other state guard troops, who will remain under the command and control of their respective governors, Pentagon officials said.

For more information, visit The Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.