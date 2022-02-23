The criminal prosecution against former President Donald Trump took a major blow Wednesday as two prosecutors abruptly resigned.

Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz submitted their resignations after Alvin Bragg, the new Manhattan district attorney, told them he had doubts about the case against the former president, the New York Times reported.

Citing “people with knowledge of the matter,” the Times reported that the resignation also come after prosecutors had stopped presenting evidence to the grand jury for about a month.

“Prosecutors can ask jurors to vote to extend their term, but generally avoid doing so. They also are often reluctant to impanel a new grand jury after an earlier one has heard testimony because witnesses could make conflicting statements if asked to testify again,” the Times wrote.

According to the Times, Mr. Pomerantz confirmed his resignation, but would not elaborate while Mr. Dunne declined comment outright.

Mr. Bragg, the new DA, has not commented publicly on the case and the reasons for his doubts are uncertain, the Times reported, while detailing the lack of recent activity.

However, a parallel civil inquiry by New York state, led by Attorney General Letitia James, is examining some of the same accusations against Mr. Trump.

