Police are warning Maryland senior citizens not to fall for a telephone scam making the rounds in which a con artist pretends to be a lawyer working to get the target’s grandchild “out of jail.”

Maryland State Police said Wednesday that perpetrators have bilked victims out of thousands of dollars recently by telling worried grandparents that their grandchildren need bail money.

After the victims withdraw large sums from their banks, the suspects physically pick up the money at the victims’ homes.

The Maryland victims realized the calls were scams when the “lawyers” called back saying they needed more cash.

The police have received two reports since Feb. 3 where the scammers stole $9,200 and $15,000 respectively.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.