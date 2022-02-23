Americans love to pamper their dogs and cats — maybe a little too much, if a new poll is any indication.

According to a survey from ElleVet, an astonishing 39% of pet owners admit they have sampled their pets’ food.

Of that 39%, 53% admitted they did so purely out of curiosity, and 29% said the product tasted good to them. 71% of respondents said they are more careful about giving their pets new products than they are for themselves.

The extra care makes sense — at least to pet owners — as pets have different toxicities compared to humans.

“It is always safest to use products that are specifically designed with species in mind,” Dr. Joseph Wakshlag, professor of nutrition and sports medicine at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, told Talker.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.