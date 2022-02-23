Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a member of the congressional far-left “squad,” was tapped on Wednesday to deliver the “progressive response” to President Biden’s first State of the Union address next week.

The Michigan Democrat is set to deliver the counter-message March 1 on behalf of the Working Families Party, a minor third party active in a handful of states.

“I’m giving a speech about supporting President Biden and his Build Back Better agenda for the people,” Ms. Tlaib said. “Look past the headlines and hear progressives’ vision for working with the president and Congress to deliver for our residents.”

Her remarks will follow Mr. Biden’s address. Ms. Tlaib is expected to focus on the disunity that has wracked Democrats during Mr. Biden’s first year in the White House.

In particular, the Michigan firebrand is likely to go after moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. The duo played a leading role in killing Mr. Biden’s $1.75 trillion social welfare and climate change package, the Build Back Better Act.

“You will hear about India, a mother, in my district who benefited from the child tax credit expansion,” Ms. Tlaib said. “About the urgency to breathe clean air and drink clean water … This is about the people who are hurting [without] BBB.”

The announcement of a far-left response to Mr. Biden’s State of the Union address comes one day after congressional Republicans tapped Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to deliver their counter-message.

