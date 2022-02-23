Russia clapped back Wednesday at the United States, warning that its response to sanctions imposed by President Biden will be “finely tuned and painful.”

“There should be no doubt that sanctions will receive a strong response, not necessarily symmetrical, but finely tuned and painful to the American side,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement was issued in response to a new package of sanctions the U.S. imposed Tuesday against Russia, cutting off its government from Western financing and punishing elites with ties to the Kremlin.

The tranche of sanctions was slapped against two major Russian banks, the country’s sovereign debt and a handful of elites and their family members.

Mr. Biden ordered the penalties after Russia formally recognized two separatist regions in Ukraine, which are controlled by Moscow-backed forces.

In its statement, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the penalties will not deter Moscow from reversing course.

“Russia has proved that, despite all the sanctions costs, it is able to minimize the damage. And even more so, sanctions pressure is not able to affect our determination to firmly defend our interests,” the statement reads.

Despite its rhetoric, the statement expressed that it is open to diplomacy to resolve the crisis in Ukraine.

“We are open to diplomacy based on the principles of mutual respect, equality, and consideration of each other’s interests,” the statement reads.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.