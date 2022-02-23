A Minnesota mom told her son that he would receive $1,800 from her if he could stay off social media for six years — and he did it.

Sivert Klefsaas earned that money after staying off of social media since 2016. Ms. Klefsaas called it the “18 for 18” challenge” after getting the idea from a radio show that promoted a similar “16 for 16” bet.

Mr. Klefsaas, who is now 18 years old, said staying off social platforms for the bulk of his teen years wasn’t difficult.

“I wouldn’t say there was ever a time where I thought I was about to break,” he told CNN. “As it went on, it was more of a pride thing.”

Although he’s fallen behind in some of the trends, he says he is slowly catching up as he begins to explore Instagram.

After completing the challenge, Mr. Klefsaas said he’d happily sign up for another bet.

“I thought it was awesome,” he said. “I thought, ‘Ah, what’s six more years?’”

