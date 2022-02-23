Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh said Wednesday that new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine could come imminently.

Speaking with CNN’s “New Day,” Mr. Singh said a second round of tougher sanctions, including export controls blocking Russia from key technologies, could come at any moment.

He said Tuesday’s sanctions were a “demonstration effect” that could “go higher and higher.”

“Our export controls, which can deny all of the critical technology inputs to Russia, have yet to be unveiled. We can unveil those at any moment,” Mr. Singh said.

“Costs continue to ratchet higher. The violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and its sovereignty are unacceptable,” he said.

Asked if there would be further sanctions if Russia did not take further actions in Ukraine, Mr. Singh said, “No.”

