A Wisconsin restaurant worker who was shot in the face over a dispute about an order last month says he thought he was going to die.

“I was in so much shock I don’t remember being in much pain, but I remember kind of internally freaking out and being very scared just telling myself, ‘Wow, I’m probably gonna die here,’” Anthony Rodriguez, a server at a Wisconsin chain restaurant called George Webb, told WISN last week.

Mr. Rodriguez was the only server working around midnight on Jan. 30, when he had a dispute with two customers who refused to pay for their order. When he asked the customers to leave, they opened fire.

Police later arrested twin sisters Bryanna and Breanta Johnson and charged them with attempted murder in the shooting. They are being held on $100,000 bail, and each faces 65 years in prison if convicted.

“[I] hope they get the judgment that they deserve because it was brutal what they did,” Mr. Rodriguez said.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.