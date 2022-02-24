President Biden on Thursday announced a series of “strong” new economic sanctions and export controls aimed at punishing Russia for its full-scale military attack on Ukraine.

In a White House speech, Mr. Biden detailed what he described as “devastating sanctions” that cut off Russia from technology and further isolate it from Western financing. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin had rejected every diplomatic overture.

“Putin is the aggressor,” Mr. Biden said. “Putin chose this war and now he and his country will bear the consequences.”

Mr. Biden emphasized that the U.S. was not acting unilaterally and that the sanctions would be imposed “in full and total agreement” with international allies.

In perhaps the strongest penalty to date, Mr. Biden announced the U.S. will impose export controls on Russia aimed at preventing Moscow from accessing advanced technology critical to the country’s economy and military.

Semiconductors and other advanced technology used to power Russia’s aerospace and military will be blocked from entering the country. The move also allows U.S. officials to block other countries from exporting to Russia goods using American technology, software or machinery.

Jeffrey J. Schott, a senior fellow of international trade and economic sanctions for the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said the export control sanction will be particularly impactful because it constrains Russia’s economy from growing.

“It will have a corrosive effect on the Russian economy,” he said.

The U.S. will also sanction four new Russian banks, freezing every asset. Among the banks that will be sanctioned is VTB Bank, which has over $250 billion in assets, Mr. Biden said.

The sanctions are omitting the Russian energy giant Rosneft, apparently over concerns of disrupting energy markets.

The penalties unveiled Thursday had been held in reserve as Mr. Biden hoped the threat of these sanctions would be enough to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine.

But so far, the first tranche of sanctions announced this week and the threat of more to come have been ineffective at persuading Mr. Putin to reverse course. Russians armed columns moved into Ukraine and airstrikes hit the nation’s capital and scores of other cities early Thursday.

The sanctions Mr. Biden imposed on Tuesday included punishing elites with ties to the Kremlin.

It is unclear why the Biden administration thinks the latest round of sanctions will have an impact.

“Sanctions, unfortunately, have become a substitute for policy when it should be only one tool within the broader strategic policy tool kit,” said Anna Borshcheveskaya, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute focused on Russian policy. “The sanctions can be a powerful tool only when they are combined with other tools like the threat of military intervention. That is what we are not doing.”

Mr. Biden has emphatically insisted that he will not send troops into Ukraine.

In a speech early Thursday, Mr. Putin chillingly warned any countries considering leaping to Ukraine’s defense will face the full force of Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

“No one should have any doubts that a direct attack on our country will lead to defeat and horrible consequences for any potential aggressor,” Mr. Putin said.

Russia has been subject to sanctions since its 2014 annexation of Crimea and its behavior has not changed. Instead, Moscow has taken steps to blunt their impact, including phasing out its use of the U.S. dollar, reducing its debt and building up its financial reserves.

Russia currently has the fourth-largest currency and gold reserves in the world.

“Putin has built up a cushion, but sanctions can last for a long time and that cushion will be eroded,” Mr. Schott said.

Ahead of his speech, Mr. Biden spoke virtually with the Group of 7 nations, to discuss which sanctions would be imposed on Russia. Other European allies announced their own sanctions after the meeting.

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leven announced she would freeze Russian assets in the EU and block Russian banks’ access to European financial markets.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.