One of the most important speeches of President Biden’s presidency, his speech Thursday outlining the U.S. response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has been pushed back again.

The speech was originally scheduled for noon, but was postponed to 12:30 p.m. Moments before the new time, the White House said it will now happen at 1:30 p.m.

Mr. Biden is expected to address the American public from the East Room of the White House. A senior administration official said Wednesday that Mr. Biden will announce strong sanctions against Russia as punishment for its attack on Ukraine.

Earlier Thursday, Mr. Biden convened with members of the Group of 7, a collection of U.S. allies abroad, and his national security team.

