Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regional bullying and authoritarian grip on power have long triggered international concern, but the invasion of Ukraine has ratcheted fears and speculation to new heights around the questions of what Mr. Putin actually wants and how much he is willing to risk to achieve it.

To a remarkable extent, U.S. and European leaders say the Russian president bears personal responsibility for the chaos and carnage befalling Ukraine — a pro-Western former Soviet republic under threat of being violently swallowed by Russia. “Putin is the aggressor,” President Biden said Thursday. “Putin chose this war.”

But what does the onetime KGB agent with a huge historical chip on his shoulder really want? And how does invading Ukraine in the face of near-global condemnation fit into it?

Russia watchers describe a wary and largely isolated Mr. Putin, 69, whose coterie of advisers has shrunk to a like-minded hard-liners and who is increasingly focused on his historical legacy and securing Russia’s rightful prominent place in the world.

The answer to what Mr. Putin tick may be less complex than many have theorized, according to longtime Russia expert Donald Jensen: “He wants Russia to be a great, imperial power ruled by a czar figure — himself.”

Scholars often claim Mr. Putin’s obsession with reclaiming former Soviet republics like Ukraine stems from a desire to restore the Soviet Union to its former glory. But Mr. Jensen said Mr. Putin’s vision for his country actually draws from history predating the Bolshevik revolution that created the Soviet Union just over a century ago.

Mr. Putin has openly “dumped on the Bolsheviks” in recent speeches, according to Mr. Jensen, who says the Russian president instead is bent on trying to build a new “multinational Russian empire along authoritarian lines, and that goes back to the era of the czars.”

Whether that means Mr. Putin intends to invade more than just Ukraine and trigger a direct clash with NATO remains to be seen. But the history at play reaches back to the mid-1500s, when Ivan the Terrible became the first czar of Russia and expanded its territory to include much of modern-day Ukraine and Belarus.

It’s not clear whether Mr. Putin would view comparisons to Ivan the Terrible as a compliment, although some have drawn such comparisons since Tuesday, when the Russian president appeared to relish publicly humiliating top advisors on state television as he weighed the question of war and peace.

Mr. Putin most notably took aim at Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin, openly ridiculing him for fumbling through remarks that had evidently been scripted to create the appearance that Russia’s top and smartest advisors were all in agreement behind the policy toward Ukraine.

Regional analysts pounced on the Naryshkin exchange — and on a rambling, angry speech Mr. Putin delivered the same day — calling it as evidence the Russian president had turned some psychological corner toward a kind of darkness that has made other authoritarian leaders engage in inexplicably self-destructive pursuits through history.

“That man was a very different Vladimir Putin than what we’ve seen before,” said Simon Miles, an expert on Russia and the former Soviet Union at Duke University.

Advisors like Mr. Naryshkin are “supposed to be the ultra-hawks who can’t wait to start this war, who are really enthusiastic,” Mr. Miles said in a virtual discussion with reporters on Thursday. “[But] it was very clear the key players … were trying to melt into their chairs. None of these people want a part of this. Putin seems to know this and not care.”

“So this is a very different side of Putin than we’ve seen,” he said, adding that for a variety of possible reasons, including “extensive COVID isolation,” Mr. Putin has shown himself this week as “a Russian leader who is making strategic decisions in an extremely emotive, extremely grievance-fueled way.”

Fascinating figure

The notion that there are many sides to Mr. Putin — that his psyche is more like a Rubik’s Cube than a one-dimensional puzzle — has long been a subject of interest within the U.S. intelligence community.

Kenneth Dekleva, a former regional psychiatrist and medical officer at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, has argued that “many profiles of Putin have missed the mark, labeling him as a ‘thug’ or seeing him as a mere tool of larger, more intricate power structures or groupings, such as the siloviki — Russia’s military, law-enforcement and intelligence communities.”

“Such analyses of Putin’s political behavior have at times led to a lack of predictive power regarding Russia’s actions or to heightened emotional predictions of a new Cold War or military conflict between Russia and the West,” Mr. Dekleva wrote in an 2017 analysis for The Cipher Brief, a publication popular with U.S. intelligence officials.

“A careful reading of Putin’s writings, interviews, and speeches offers analysts a treasure-trove of material, which can — if soberly assessed – reveal the many faces of Vladimir Putin, including those of a politician, intelligence officer, martial artist and diplomat,” Mr. Dekleva wrote.

U.S. intelligence sources say the many faces have been on display in different ways over the years, with Mr. Putin using a range of tactics to try and influence U.S. perceptions of Russia — on one hand meddling clandestinely in American elections, while on the other hand exploiting U.S. media to try and influence American foreign policy.

One of the most notorious examples came in 2013, when Mr. Putin penned an op-ed for The New York Times in which he baldly declared that it was “alarming that military intervention in internal conflicts in foreign countries has become commonplace for the United States.”

“Is it in America’s long-term interest?” asked Mr. Putin, who claimed “millions around the world increasingly see America not as a model of democracy but as relying solely on brute force.”

This week, it’s Mr. Putin who is drawing accusations of relying on brute force and failing to grasp the consequences of his actions.

“On the one hand, Putin appears to be concerned with demonstrating that Russia is still a major power on the world stage,” said John R. Bryson, a geopolitics expert at the U.K.-based University of Birmingham.

“On the other hand, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a major threat to Russia’s national economic security,” Mr. Bryson wrote in an analysis circulated to reporters on Thursday.

“This is the Putin Paradox that sits at the heart [of] Russia’s Ukrainian strategy,” he wrote. “Putin’s actions will weaken Russia’s economy and ricochet throughout Russia resulting in negative and perverse impacts on the Russian people.”

• Guy Taylor can be reached at gtaylor@washingtontimes.com.