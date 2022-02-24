State and local government leaders expressed solidarity for Ukraine and immigrant communities in their states and cities Thursday, as Russia stepped up an invasion on its neighbor.

“New York City is home to the largest Ukrainian population in America and our city stands with them, and joins them in praying for those who find themselves under attack this morning,” tweeted New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat. “The unprovoked and unjustified invasion of their homeland is an assault on freedom.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, said she is closely monitoring the situation.

“I am staying connected with leadership and our Ukrainian communities here in Michigan, and I’m thinking of all those impacted,” she tweeted.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, urged social media followers to “Pray for the people of Ukraine!” and California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed solidarity.

“Russia is embarking on an unprovoked attack — an armed attempt to overthrow a sitting democracy,” tweeted Mr. Newsom, a Democrat. “There must be consequences.”

