ORLANDO, Fla. — Sen. Josh Hawley called for President Biden’s resignation at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, hitting at several of the administration’s weak points in its first year.

The Missouri Republican attacked the president on his handling of the withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan and the migrant crisis on the Southern border.

“Joe Biden hadn’t even planned how he was going to get Americans out of the country, and yet, he would go over the people of the United States and say that the evacuation was an extraordinary success and he was proud of it,” Mr. Hawley said. “That was the day, ladies and gentlemen, that I called on Joe Biden to resign. He should have resigned. He should resign.”

Mr. Hawley, 42, also praised the Midwest and blue-collar American workers, depicting them as being the bane of the administration.

“I’m from the heartland of America. I was born there. I was raised there,” Mr. Hawley said. “I know the heart of this country and it is true and it is good and on the basis of America’s [heartland], we will rebuild our strength. There’s nothing wrong with America. There’s something wrong with Joe Biden.”

Mr. Hawley is one of several keynote speakers who helped to kick off the conference.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn also gave remarks on the first day.

The four-day conference is often seen as a test stage for potential presidential hopefuls, setting up major conservative players ahead of 2024.

Former President Donald Trump will cap the conference with a Saturday night speech.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.