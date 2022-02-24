NEWS AND OPINION:

This is, perhaps, an uncomfortable poll during troubled times. It comes from The Associated Press, and without further ado, here’s what the global news service has to say about the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

“There’s little support among Americans for a major U.S. role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to a new poll, even as President Joe Biden imposes new sanctions and threatens a stronger response that could provoke retaliation from Moscow,” the AP said in a new report.

“Biden has acknowledged a growing likelihood that war in Eastern Europe would affect Americans, though he has ruled out sending troops to Ukraine. Gas prices in the U.S. could rise in the short term. And Russian President Vladimir Putin has a range of tools he could use against the U.S., including cyberattacks hitting critical infrastructure and industries,” the report said.

“Just 26% say the U.S. should have a major role in the conflict, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Fifty-two percent say a minor role; 20% say none at all.”

The AP-NORC poll of 1,289 adults was conducted Feb. 18-21.

“The findings are a reminder for Biden and fellow Democrats that while the crisis may consume Washington in the coming months, pocketbook issues are likely to be a bigger priority for voters heading into the midterm elections,” the report noted.

THE CPAC PRESS

The Conservative Political Action Conference — that’s CPAC for short — is underway in Orlando, Florida, and so far, every enthusiastic attendee appears to be having a most enjoyable and harmonious time. That enthusiasm will peak Saturday, when former President Donald Trump steps up to the podium to have a say.

News coverage of the event, however, is not particularly pleasant.

The New York Times referred to CPAC as a “bacchanal of right-wing pageantry, passion and grievance.”

“Charlie Kirk barely out-duels Ted Cruz for worst CPAC Ukraine Take. It’s a race to the bottom for Republicans and conservatives,” reported Rolling Stone.

“This year’s CPAC lineup shows a party attempting to marry pre-Trump conservatism with Trumpian style. And what’s missing? Genuine discussion and debate of the issues,” said The Washington Post.

It’s helpful to note that one theme which emerged in CPAC this year is the phrase. “Awake not woke.” Should you need to follow the event for yourself, it is streamed live at CPAC.org.

Highlights for the next 48 hours: On Friday, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida appears at 9 a.m. EST; Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida at 10:45 a.m., former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at 11 a.m., and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at 2:10 p.m.

On Saturday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appears on a panel titled “They Can’t Shut Us Up” at 11:15 a.m.; former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland has a conversation with Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee at 12:20 p.m.; Sen. Rick Scott of Florida speaks solo at 1:50 p.m.; and Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana steps up at 3:30 p.m.

Mr. Trump is the grand finale; he’ll step up to the podium at 7 p.m.

THE PSAKI FACTOR

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has become a news item herself. Buzz has begun that she could be the replacement for outgoing MSNBC host Rachel Maddow. Multiple reports from National Review, New York Post and other sources say that Ms. Psaki will bid farewell to her White House podium and step in front of a camera instead.

It is of note that she recently appeared on “Literally,” an Apple podcast hosted by Hollywood denizen and actor Rob Lowe — who once played a major character in “The West Wing,” an NBC fictional series which ran from 1999 to 2006. Mr. Lowe starred in the role of Sam Seaborn — deputy communications director for President Josiah “Jed” Bartlett.

All that said, here’s what Mr. Lowe had to say about his time with Ms. Psaki: “One real, and one fake West Wing vet trade war stories,” he tweeted this week.

IN OTHER HOLLYWOOD NEWS

Both Newsweek and the New York Post report that Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn arrived in Ukraine this week to film a documentary on the unfolding situation.

He has already spoken to the nation’s deputy prime minister and military representatives, and attended an official briefing.

“Wearing sunglasses and a bomber jacket, a haggard-looking Penn appeared to be listening closely to the briefing held at the President’s Office, although it wasn’t clear if he speaks Ukrainian,” the Post noted.

POLL DU JOUR

• 58% of U.S. adults say the nation is “off on the wrong track”; 80% of Republicans, 67% of independents and 34% of Democrats agree.

• 66% of those who live in rural areas, 60% of those who live in suburbs and 47% of urban residents also agree.

• 30% overall say the nation is “generally headed in the right direction”; 16% of Republicans, 20% of independents and 51% of Democrats agree.

• 22% of those who live in rural areas, 27% of those who live in suburbs and 40% of urban residents also agree.

• 13% are not sure about the issue; 5% of Republicans, 13% of independents and 15% of Democrats agree.

• 12% of those who live in rural areas, 12% of those who live in suburbs and 13% of urban residents also agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Feb. 19-22.

