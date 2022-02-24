Police in South Lake Tahoe, California, said Wednesday that they continue to receive phone calls about a 500-pound black bear who has broken into dozens of homes in the area.

The response has prompted police to tell citizens they need to stop calling emergency services about the bear whose stature and appetite have earned him the nickname of “Hank the Tank.” A groundswell of popular support has emerged to protect the ursine thief from capital punishment for his crimes.

“Our dispatchers are being inundated with these calls about Hank,” the South Lake Tahoe Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. “It’s affecting their ability to give their full attention to emergency calls.”

The bear is well-known throughout the region — he is wanted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Police said they were shocked by the sympathy the bear has garnered but stressed that they don’t have a say in what happens to the suspect.

“Our local wildlife agencies are working together to find the best option for Hank. No one wants to see him euthanized,” the department wrote. “They are searching for an option that will be good for Hank’s mental/physical health, and the safety of our local residents.”

A California resident has started a petition to save Hank the Tank from being euthanized. It has more than 2,800 signatures as of Thursday morning.

• Peter Santo can be reached at psanto@washingtontimes.com.