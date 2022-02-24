Maryland authorities have broken up a narcotics operation, confiscated a large amount of drugs and arrested five men, the state attorney general’s office said Wednesday.

Attorney General Brian E. Frosh said that Dwayne Booze, 48, of Baltimore, and several family members are accused of distributing cocaine, heroin, and marijuana as well as “enough fentanyl to kill millions.”

Timothy Booze, 51, Michael Booze, 27, Thomas Booze, 31, and Maurice Dotson, 47, also face drug-related charges, including participating in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute drugs, possession with intent to distribute and gun-related charges.

Dwayne Booze is being charged as a drug kingpin.

Law enforcement authorities seized more than 5 kilograms of fentanyl, more than 500 grams of heroin and more than 7 kilograms of cocaine.

A tip from a concerned resident sparked a 10-month investigation, during which detectives witnessed dozens of drug transactions in multiple jurisdictions, the attorney general said.

Authorities also intercepted communications via wiretap confirming that large amounts of narcotics were being sold.

“They were using two auto body shops as fronts. One located in Baltimore city, one located in Anne Arundel County,” Mr. Frosh said in a statement, citing the shops as Xclusive Services of Baltimore and Furnace Branch Auto of Glen Burnie.

